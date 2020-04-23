Police seek hit-and-run suspect who struck bicyclist on video

ST. LOUIS – Police are searching for a suspected hit-and-run driver seen on video striking a bicyclist in the Bevo Mill neighborhood, leaving him in the street, and driving away. The bicyclist is now recovering in an area hospital.

In the video, you can see a dark-colored sedan zoom down an alleyway, run a stop sign, and hit the victim. The driver pauses for a couple of seconds and then takes off. The incident happened around 10:00 a.m. Wednesday on Ulena Avenue and Eichelberger Street.

A witness of the aftermath said he rushed outside and saw the man lying on the street. He said people were crowded around the bicyclist. He was bleeding from his face and his legs were swelling. The witness said he assumed one of the people checking on the victim was the driver who had hit him, but that wasn’t the case, the driver had fled the scene.

The bicyclist was taken to the hospital with minor injuries. If you recognize the vehicle or know anything you are asked to call Crimestoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS.