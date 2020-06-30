Police seek motive in shooting that killed 2 adults, left child in critical condition

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – Police are investigating after a shooting that killed two people Monday night. A total of three people were shot including a child, police said.

St. Louis County police responded to a call for a burglar alarm a house in the 11800 block of Seven Hills Drive around 11:30 p.m. Upon arriving at the scene, police found a man and a woman suffering from gunshot wounds, according to authorities.

Both were pronounced deceased on scene. Police also found a child who they believe to be 5 years of age, suffering from a gunshot wound. The boy was taken to the hospital in critical but stable condition.

Through further investigation police discovered that the man could have possibly shot the woman victim, the child, and then turned the gun on himself.

There is no word yet on the relationship between the three individuals. Police have not released the name of the victims, pending notification of family members.

Anyone who might have seen or heard something or has information about the case is asked to call the St. Louis County Police Department at (314) 615-5000, or call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.