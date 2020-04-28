Police seek publics’ help to find suspected armed carjackers

MADISON, IL – The Madison Police Department is asking for the publics’ help to find two suspected armed carjackers. The alleged carjacking occurred on Friday, April 24th at 7 p.m. at the Madison Market located at 308 Madison Avenue.

Police say 2 armed men approach a woman who had just exited the market going to her vehicle, a black BMW SUV, and pointe handguns at her. They took her vehicle, without injuring the victim.

The BMW was later recovered in north St. Louis.

If you have any information on this case, please call the Madison Police Department at 618-876-4300. Anonymous tips can be called into 618-877-1926.