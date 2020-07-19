Police: Shooting leaves man dead at Missouri gas station

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) – Police are investigating a shooting at a Missouri gas station that left a man dead.

Police said in a news release that officers were dispatched to a gas station in Kansas City, Missouri, just before 3 p.m. Sunday on a disturbance with a person armed with a gun. Officers found a man unresponsive next to a vehicle. He died at the scene.

The person who called police told them the victim had gotten into an altercation with another person. Police stopped a vehicle that had been described by witnesses as leaving the scene before police arrived. Its occupants are in custody pending further investigation.