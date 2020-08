CAHOKIA, Ill. – Police are searching for the gunman who fired shots into a Cahokia apartment Tuesday morning.

Police say around 12:15 a.m. bullets shattered windows in the building on Judith Lane at Falling Springs Road.

No injuries were reported.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.

