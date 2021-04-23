Police: St. Louis Circuit Attorney refuses charges in 2019 murder

ST. LOUIS – A representative from the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department says that the Circuit Attorney’s Office has refused charges for a 2019 Walnut Park East neighborhood murder.
Devaris Carpenter, 32, was arrested Thursday for first-degree murder, armed criminal action, first-degree robbery, and unlawful possession of a firearm. He is still being held on separate federal charges.
Police say that Tashea Loper, 45, of Ferguson was shot and killed on May 29, 2019. An officer found her body with multiple gunshot wounds in the 5000 block of Robin Avenue.