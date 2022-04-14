ST. LOUIS — A 35-year-old woman died days after a man shot her during a robbery in south St. Louis, police said.

The shooting happened near Dover Street and Pennsylvania Avenue around 7:45 p.m. on April 8. When police arrived at the scene, they found Jessica Cotham with a gunshot wound to the neck.

Another victim, a 53-year-old man, approached officers and told them someone shot him in the arm. He told police that he and the woman were sitting in his parked car when they were approached by a suspect in a white Volkswagen Passat.

The suspect, who had a blue bandana covering his face, got in the victim’s car and demanded money. After the 53-year-old victim handed over the money, the suspect told him to drive.

While driving, the male victim said he heard a gunshot and tried to get out of the moving car, but he was shot in the arm. The woman was shot in the neck.

Both victims were taken to the hospital. The suspect fled the scene in an unknown direction.

Cotham died from her injury on April 12. The Homicide Division is now investigating.

Anyone with information about the case should call the Homicide Division directly at 314-444-5371. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477).