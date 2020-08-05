Police surround north St. Louis County apartment building

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – There is a large police presence in the 5300 block of Englewood Place In the Lucas and Hunt Village apartments. Officers were called to the area for a report of shots fired at around 1:30 pm. People told police that a man with a gun ran into a building.

No one appears to be injured at this point. Officers are trying to make contact with the man.

There are police dogs sweeping the area. Officers can also be seen wearing tactical gear.

This is a breaking news story. More information will be posted to this page as the story develops.