ST. LOUIS – A suspect shot a woman before shooting himself Sunday afternoon in south St. Louis.

Police say it happened around 5 p.m. in the 7400 block of South Broadway Avenue in the Patch neighborhood.

It’s unclear what kind of injuries the suspect or victim may have suffered at this time. Police are working to gather information on what led up to the incident. Investigators have not yet released any names in the investigation.

