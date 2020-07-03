Breaking News
Police: Teen on bicycle run over, killed by mail truck

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Police in Kansas City say a teenager on a bike has died after being run over by a mail truck.

The Kansas City Star reports that the incident happened Wednesday morning as the 15-year-old boy was riding his bicycle and emerged from an alleyway as the U.S. Postal Service vehicle was traveling westbound on East 20th Street.

Investigators say the teen lost control of the bike and fell into the path of the mail truck.

The teen was taken to a hospital, where he died. Police have not yet released the teen’s name. Police continue to investigate the fatality.

