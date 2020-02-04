Police: Three suspects in custody for murder of Cahokia teen

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CAHOKIA, IL - The Major Case Squad has announced charges in the fatal drive-by shooting of 19-year-old, Dexter Byrd. His family says he loved the game of basketball and had dreams of becoming a professional basketball player or coach.

Police charged Jamaya Moore, 18, with obstruction of justice and destroying evidence. Jaren Harvey, 18, and Julian Alexander, 18, are charged with murder and intent to kill after police say they shot Byrd.

Investigators say the motive for the killings appears to be retaliation from an incident that took place in a Cahokia park a year ago. Detectives say Harvey and Alexander opened fire on Byrd around midnight Tuesday, January 28th in the 300 block of Range Lane.

Investigators say Harvey and Alexander drove by Byrd's home hitting Byrd in his abdomen and fled the scene. Byrd died at a St Louis hospital. We are told the individuals charged know each other. Around a dozen investigators with the Major Case Squad work the case.

The three people charged are being held at the St. Clair County Jail.

