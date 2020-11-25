Police vehicle involved in crash in St. Charles County

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. – A police vehicle was involved in an accident in St. Charles County Tuesday at about 10:30 p.m.

The crash happened on Highway 364 at Route K. Two ambulances were called, but no word yet on the extent of any injuries.

