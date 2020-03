ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – Multiple lanes of Interstate 270 were closed late Friday night after a car struck a police vehicle that was responding to a separate accident.

The crash took place just before 10:25 p.m. in the northbound lanes of I-270 near Dorsett Road.

The officer was already out of their vehicle when it was struck.

No injuries were reported.

Three lanes of the interstate had to be closed.