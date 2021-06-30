Police warn Pevely Market Facebook event may be a scam

PEVELY, Mo. – Police are warning people about a scam circulating on Facebook. They say that the Pevely Flea Market is not reopening and that the social media campaign is most likely set up to get your money.

The Facebook event is making some bold announcements about celebrity guests, music acts, and more.

“Former President Donald Trump has confirmed he will be cutting the ribbon for our reopening on September 4th!!! Can’t wait to see you all there!” a message posted to the Facebook page states.

Not everyone is aware that the event is fake. The comments show a mix of reactions from disbelief, humor, and genuine excitement that the event may return.

There is one telling exchange between the Facebook page and a fan of the event. They announced that “Poison” would be a musical act and posted a picture of the Oak Ridge Boys. When asked if it was a mistake they said that it was not.

The flea market closed in 2013 after the city’s denial of a zoning change request.