Breaking News
IL: 5,390 deaths/ 120,260 cases; MO: 772 deaths/ 13,147 cases. List of St. Louis area coronavirus disruptions
Watch Now
Live video of FOX 2 News

Police working with protesters organizing a march in O’Fallon, Missouri

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Police patrol car with sirens off during a traffic control. Blue and red flashing sirens of police car during the roadblock in the city.

O’FALLON, Mo. – Police say that they are working with protesters who are organizing a march Monday night. They expect traffic to be impacted by the demonstration. The Facebook post by the O’Fallon Police Department did not indicate where or when the protest was taking place.

There have been hundreds of peaceful demonstration across the country after the death of an African American man by police in Minnesota. An officer has been charged with murder of George Floyd. Some of these protests have turned violent.

Share this story

FOX 2 Newsletters

Sign up for a newsletter from FOX 2 to get updates about news and weather. We offer daily headlines, breaking news, severe weather, and forecast emails.

Popular

Latest News

More News