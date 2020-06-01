Police working with protesters organizing a march in O’Fallon, Missouri

Police patrol car with sirens off during a traffic control. Blue and red flashing sirens of police car during the roadblock in the city.

O’FALLON, Mo. – Police say that they are working with protesters who are organizing a march Monday night. They expect traffic to be impacted by the demonstration. The Facebook post by the O’Fallon Police Department did not indicate where or when the protest was taking place.

There have been hundreds of peaceful demonstration across the country after the death of an African American man by police in Minnesota. An officer has been charged with murder of George Floyd. Some of these protests have turned violent.