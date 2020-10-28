‘Political trial’ – McCloskeys’ attorney argues to disqualify Gardner from case

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Should Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner be disqualified from prosecuting the McCloskeys? That’s the question now before a judge.
“There is no place in our system for a political trial,” McCloskey attorney Joel Schwartz said.
Mark and Patricia McCloskey face felonies for images of their actions now burned into the heads of people everywhere.
It’s hard to believe it was four months ago to the day when the McCloskey’s were photographed confronting protestors with their guns. Those protestors were walking past their Central West End mansion. They were on a private street and on their way to St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson’s home.
The McCloskeys face felony charges for unlawful use of weapons and tampering with physical evidence. They have pleaded not guilty.
Attorney Joel Schwartz filed a motion in July to disqualify St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner. He says Gardner used her case against the McCloskeys to raise money in her re-election campaign.
Kim Gardner’s attorney contended that she did not start it. The McCloskeys did, and then President Trump and Missouri Governor Parson attacked her politically. He said Circuit Attorney Gardner is just fighting back.
