Politics slows flow of US virus funds to local public health

Minneapolis Health Commissioner Gretchen Musicant poses for a portrait while visiting a COVID-19 testing event at Incarnation-Sagrado Corazon Church, Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020, in Minneapolis. As the coronavirus began to spread through Minneapolis this spring, Musicant tore up her budget to find money to combat the crisis. It was not until Aug. 5 — months after Congress approved coronavirus aid — that her department finally received $1.7 million, the equivalent of $4 per Minneapolis resident. (AP Photo/Craig Lassig)

Congress has allocated trillions of dollars to ease the coronavirus crisis. A joint Kaiser Health News and AP investigation finds that many communities with big outbreaks have spent little of that federal money on local public health departments for work such as testing and contact tracing. Others, like Minnesota, were slow to do so.

So little money has flowed to some local health departments for many reasons: Bureaucracy has bogged things down, politics have crept into the process, and understaffed departments have struggled to take time away from critical needs to navigate the red tape required to justify asking for extra dollars.