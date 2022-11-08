ST. LOUIS – Voters have selected Megan Green as the next president of the St. Louis Board of Aldermen.

Coatar and Green, who represented the seventh and 15th roles of the board, ran to fill a role last held by Lewis Reed on a full-time basis. Green won after endorsements from St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones and U.S. Congresswoman Cori Bush.

Coatar and Green discussed their views on Amendment 3, policing and other hot topics in a meeting last month prior to the election.

Reed, meanwhile, resigned from the office in June amid a corruption scandal. He has since pleaded guilty to federal bribery and corruption charges linked to pay-to-play schemes. Federal investigators say Reed, along with former aldermen Jeffrey Boyd and John Collins-Muhammad, took cash to help secure tax abatements for a business developer.

Joe Vollmer, the board vice president, served as president on an interim basis after Reed resigned until voters elected Green as a successor.