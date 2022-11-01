ST. LOUIS – The candidates running for St. Louis County Executive will meet on Nov. 1 at the Fox 2 and KPLR 11 studios.

The televised debate between incumbent Democrat, Sam Page and challenger, Republican Mark Mantovani will air on KPLR 11 at 7 p.m. Tuesday. It will also be streamed live at FOX2Now.com.

If you have a question or topic the candidates should address, go to FOX2Now.com/debate. Fill out the form, and we may use your question during the debate.

Sam Page, who has served as St. Louis County Executive for the last three and a half years, is running for his first full term. He is opposed by retired businessman Mark Mantovani after Page’s original opponent, Katherine Pinner, withdrew her candidacy in September.