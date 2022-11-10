JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Voters flipped seven Missouri House district seats in the 2022 general election.

Five Democrats will take over a seat last held by a Republican, while two Republicans will take over a seat last held by a Democrat.

Among the candidates who flipped…

District 12: Jamie Johnson – D

District 17: Bill Allen – R

District 47: Adrian Plank – D

District 50: Douglas Mann – D

District 69: Adam Schnelting – R

District 98: Deb Lavender – D

District 136: Stephanie Hein – D

Johnson and Allen’s districts represent suburbs of Kansas City. Plank’s and Mann’s districts represent the Columbia metropolitan area. Schnelting’s district represents north St. Louis County. Lavender’s district represents south St. Louis County. Hein’s district represents the Springfield metropolitan area.

According to the Missouri Secretary of State’s election results, Allen and Hein won their new seats by less than 100 votes each, 47 and 22 respectively. Johnson, Plank and Lavender all won by less than 1,000 votes each. Mann won by around 1,300 votes and Schnelting won by around 3,000 votes.

In the November general election, for Missouri’s 163 seats, voters chose to retain 102 Republican seats, retain 47 Democratic seats, fill five vacant seats with Republicans, fill two vacant seats with Democrats and flip seven seats.

There were no other party flips for Missouri state or U.S. Congress. The U.S. Senate seats for Missouri retain two Republicans after Eric Schmitt’s win. The U.S. House seats for Missouri retain two Democrats and six Republicans after wins from Eric Burlison and Mark Alford. None of Missouri’s state Senate seats flipped with winners consisting of reelected lawmakers, some newcomers and some running unopposed.

“I want to thank our election authorities and the thousands of poll workers across the state who worked long hours [Tuesday],” said Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft in a statement Wednesday. “As well, I want to thank the people of Missouri who made their voices heard. Missouri can’t have safe, accurate and accessible elections without voters.”

The November general election was the first statewide election under Missouri’s new voter ID law. Some Missouri races picked up as many as two million votes on Tuesday.