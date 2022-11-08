ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – Democrat Tracy McCreery wins a competitive bid for a prominent St. Louis County-based state Senate seat.

McCreery tops George Hruza challenger and Libertarian candidate LaDonna Higgins in the race for the Missouri State Senate – District 24 seat. The three competed to take over State Sen. Jill Schupp’s seat, who will depart after reaching the maximum number of term limits.

With McCreery’s general election win, the seat will be maintained by a Democrat months after a Missouri panel redrew the boundaries of District 24. The district currently represents parts of 22 municipalities in St. Louis County, including Chesterfield, Ladue and Maryland Heights.

McCreery had previously served with two districts in the Missouri House (Districts 83 and 88) prior to the election. Hruza has served as a dermatologist in Chesterfield for many years, but entered the race with limited political experience. Higgins also campaigned for a Missouri House seat in 2018, though her bid ended in the primary election.

The Missouri Senate has 34 districts, and generally half of the members are elected every two years. This year, however, there are an even-numbered districts on the ballot.