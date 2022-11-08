ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – Voters have a few more hours to cast their ballots for the November 2022 general election.

Turnout in St. Louis County appears to be on track for the strongest of any election since the Nov. 2020 presidential races. It remains to be seen where it finishes among recent midterms.

The St. Louis County Election Board reports, as of 4 p.m., voter turnout for in-person and absentee voting has reached 47%.

The county has shared voter turnout results from 239 polling places with less than three hours remaining until polls close. Another update is expected after polls close at 7 p.m.

In the previous five midterm elections, St. Louis County reports the following voter turnout rates among registered voters…

2018: 69.24%

2014: 44.47%

2010: 55.80%

2006: 63.43%

2002: 64.04%

