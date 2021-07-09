30-year-old Democrat announces candidacy for Ann Wagner’s Congressional seat

ST. LOUIS – A Democrat from Creve Coeur is vying for GOP US Representative Ann Wagner’s seat.

Ben Samuels, 30, announced his run Thursday. Samuels says he was motivated to run by the January 6 Capitol attack. He most recently worked for Massachusetts Republican Governor Charlie Barker.

Wagner has won re-election five times in the 2nd Congressional District. She has not stated whether she is seeking re-election yet, although she has expressed interest in the US Senate seat that is soon to be vacated by Roy Blunt.

