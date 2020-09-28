A review of Governor Parson’s time in office as his reelection nears

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – The November 3 general election will have voters choosing the next Governor. Republican incumbent Governor Mike Parson took over after Eric Greitens resigned in 2018. Parson was the 47th Lieutenant Governor of Missouri before assuming office.

Parson was the Polk County Sheriff from 1993 to 2005. He then served in the Missouri House of Representatives from 2005 to 2011 and then a state senator from 2011 to 2017. He was then elected to Lieutenant Governor of Missouri and took over as governor when Greitens resigned.

Parson is 65 and is married to Teresa Parson.

He has been leading Missouri through the pandemic since early March. Parson urged people to stay home and use social distancing to fight COVID-19. He also issued a social distancing order, allowing no more than 10 people to gather and closed state parks for a time.

A special session on violent crime was ordered by Parson in mid-July. It then lasted over 50 days and cost taxpayers nearly $215,000.

“It’s about trying to protect the people of this state right now,” Parson said.

Gov. Parson expanded his call for the special session in early August asking lawmakers to give power to Attorney General Eric Schmitt’s office to help with the backlog of murder cases in the City of St. Louis, taking power away from St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner’s office.

House Bill 11 was passed, increasing the penalty of endangering the welfare of a child. House Bill 66 was passed, creation of a witness protection fund. House Bill 46 was passed, reducing residency requirements for St. Louis City public safety workers and House Bill 16 was passed, unlawful transfer of a weapon to a minor.

The measure on reducing residency requirements allows officers and public safety personal to live within an hour of the city.

Voters in St. Louis City have the chance to vote on the residency requirements on the November ballot. If the measure fails, the residency requirements are still reduced due to the lawmakers’ decision in the Capitol.

He gave a $1 million grant to the Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis in an effort to help de-escalate crime.