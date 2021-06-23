‘Abbott Hates Dogs’ tops Twitter trends after Texas governor vetoes animal cruelty bill

Texas Governor Greg Abbott prepares to deliver his State of the State speech at Visionary Fiber Technologies outside Lockhart, TX. Abbott is proposing expansion of telemedicine and increased broadband access for rural Texans among other policies. (Bob Daemmrich for Nexstar)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — After his Monday veto of a bill expanding animal cruelty laws in Texas, the internet’s giving Governor Greg Abbott a “ruff” time.

If the governor had signed Senate Bill 474, or the Safe Outdoor Dogs Act, it would have become a Class C misdemeanor if someone knowingly left a restrained dog outside while unattended — unless certain humane parameters were made to ensure the animal’s safety and comfort.

But Abbott said the bill would be “micro-managing” dog owners. He added that existing laws already outlaw animal cruelty.

“Texans love their dogs,” he said. “Senate Bill 474 would compel every dog owner, on pain of criminal penalties, to monitor things like the tailoring of the dog’s collar, the time the dog spends in the bed of a truck, and the ratio of tether-to-dog ratio.”

On Tuesday afternoon, the Twittersphere — including Texas Democrats — took Abbott to task. So much so that #AbbottHatesDogs appeared at the top of the national trending boards.

I asked my dog what he thought of Greg Abbott vetoing an anti-cruelty bill for dogs.



His response:#AbbottHatesDogs

And the feeling is mutual. pic.twitter.com/D4Zqnd4NkF — Linda Childers (@lindarchilders) June 22, 2021

Rescued both these girls from chains last year in Houston and Austin. #Abbotthatesdogs pic.twitter.com/YY33oV2fRf — Jay (@Alpha_Animosity) June 22, 2021

“Texas is no place for this kind of micro-managing and over-criminalization."

Except for women’s bodies. 🤨 #AbbottHatesDogs https://t.co/7cXQWA6wEd — PMCinTX (@PMCinTN) June 21, 2021

After several dogs died an excruciating death because of a lack of shade and water during our latest heat wave last week, @GovAbbott vetoes a bipartisan bill that would have protected these defenseless animals. #AbbottHatesDogs #AbbottFailedTexas https://t.co/HFEF5Qx0QF — Julie Vowell-Ramirez (@JulieVRamirez) June 21, 2021

Greg Abbott vetoed a bill that would've ensured protection for dogs left in extreme weather conditions.



In wake of this news, we're sending our best wishes to Snowflake, Ted Cruz's dog, who was left in the cold while the Senator fled for Cancun. #AbbottHatesDogs — Texas Democrats (@texasdemocrats) June 22, 2021

He hates people too…mainly when it’s hot and cold out and they want to use their utilities…#AbbottHatesDogs https://t.co/mG7AqM8PY2 — Stephanie (@Stephan80456562) June 21, 2021

In addition to the canine criticism, Abbott vetoed over 20 other bills this legislative session. One notable action was his veto of the article of the state budget that pays for the Legislative branch’s pay — citing a Democrat-led walkout over the state’s failed elections bill, SB 7.

KXAN has reached out to Abbott’s office for comment.