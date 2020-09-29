About Anthony Rogers in the U.S. Representatives District 1 race

ST. LOUIS – Political newcomer, Anthony Rogers, is running as a Republican for Missouri’s 1st Congressional District. His name will be on the ballot next to Democrat Cori Bush and Libertarian Alex Furman.

Rogers is a comedian and has a well-known podcast called The Anthony Rogers Show. His YouTube channel describes him as, “Anthony Rogers is an artist, professional tourist, entrepreneur, and your next Congressman.”

Rogers received some unique endorsements. The first of which was from Roger Stone.

From his social media presence he has a laid back approach to politics. He has a mountain man-esque beard and wore sweat pants to sign up to run for congress.