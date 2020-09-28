About Auditor Nicole Galloway in the race for Missouri Governor

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Missouri State Auditor Nicole Galloway’s name will be on the ballot for Governor this November.

Galloway, a Democrat, is in her second term as State Auditor. She was elected in 2015 and again in 2018. During her time in office, her audits have found more than $350 million in government waste, fraud and mismanagement.

She started her career in the private sector as an actuarial analyst, auditor and accountant. She was then the Treasurer of Boone County before becoming State Auditor. Her State Auditor’s Office has received the highest rating possible during a review by the National State Auditors Association.

Galloway went to Missouri University of Science and Technology and earned Bachelor degrees in Applied Mathematics and Economics. She then went to the University of Missouri and earned her Master of Business Administration.

Galloway is 38, and lives with her husband and three sons in Columbia.

She has said in multiple interviews that it is odd to campaign during the pandemic.

“The most important thing the next governor of Missouri will have to do is defeat the virus and get Missouri’s economy back on track. As governor, I would issue a statewide mask rule,” Galloway said.

She was wearing a mask when she said it.

That statewide mandatory “wear a mask” order is the cornerstone of her plan, which would also establish state guidelines for reopening schools; a state Coronavirus Task Force and Response Team; along with a state Economic Relief Council.

Masks and universal coronavirus testing were critical to getting people back to work and school, she said. Under her plan, only school districts with infection rates below 10 per 10,000 could fully reopen; the state Task Force would be patterned after the White House Task Force, made up of medical and public health officials, providing daily briefings, and directing policy based on data, not politics, she said.

The state Response Team would help use CARES Act funding for critical contact tracing and Personal Protective Equipment, with the Economic Relief Council made up of business and labor leaders to guide policy on keeping Missouri companies in business.

“Our economic recovery is dependent upon containment of COVID,” said Galloway. “That means masks, requiring folks to wear a mask. It means universal testing and true contact tracing. Close to 70 percent of Missourians want a statewide mask order because it is a ticket to freedom. It is a ticket to seeing the Blues play again in person and going to Cardinals games. It will help open up our economy by containing the spread of the virus. I do think this is the defining issue of our time.”