About Betsey Mitchell in the St. Louis County Executive race

ST. LOUIS – Green Party candidate Elizabeth (Betsey) Mitchell is running for St. Louis County Executive. Mitchell is running against Democratic incumbent Dr. Sam Page, Republican Paul Berry III and Libertarian Theo Brown, Sr.

Mitchell is the CEO of E. Mitchell Enterprises, which is an exclusive catering and packaging company with affiliate Carol Jackson Ministries Inc. She also currently serves as administrative counsel and lay servant for her church, Unity United Methodist of Webster Groves.

“I’ve lived in St. Louis County for more than 47 years and I believe that I can provide effective, efficient, and fair leadership as County Executive. I’m asking for your vote so that, together, we can ensure a better tomorrow for all of our residents. Putting people before policy is my motto.” From Mitchell’s Campaign Website

Her career began as a teacher in the Special School District in 1986. She stayed there until 1991 when she began teaching in the St. Louis Public School District. She began teaching in the University City School District in 1997 and left in 2000.

According to Mitchell’s LinkedIn there was a six-year gap between ventures. Her next job entry says she was the CEO of Rites of Passage. She explains that “the program targeted groups of African-American males living in the inner city.”

Mitchell has also been a grant writer for Lutheran Geriatrics. Since 2015 she has been a consultant and partner to Pashon Consulting which “provides comprehensive consulting and training services to public safety, governmental, and private sector organizations. [They] conduct seminars on critical topics such as Workplace Violence, Sexual Harassment, Personal and Environmental Safety, and customized training presentations by request.”

Her LinkedIn page about section reads:

“I have years of dedication and experience in the field of education. I have a strong teaching background and classroom management skillset that is effective. I am able to strive in high stress situations and with on-demand decision making as well as creating a positive work environment. In addition to a M.Ed, and a Masters in Christian Ministries, I hold a Graduate Certificate in Nonprofit Management & Leadership from the University of Missouri, St. Louis . My areas of specialty include: nonprofit management, mobilizing resources, particularly fund raising and public relations, as well as program planning, management, evaluation and leadership training. My goal is to help improve the effectiveness of leaders and managers in our communities and organizations.”