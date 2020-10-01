About Carl Herman Freese in the Secretary of State race

ST. LOUIS – Carl Herman Freese is the Libertarian candidate for Missouri’s Secretary of State.
He is running against Republican incumbent John (Jay) Ashcroft, Democrat Yinka Faleti, Green Party candidate Paul Lehmann and Constitution Party candidate Paul Venable.
I am a Member of the Libertarian Party, a Member of the NRA, and a Member of the U.C.C. Christian denomination. “Liberty is Choice” Currently running for Secretary of State of Missouri.Carl Herman Freese; libertarian for Missouri Secretary of State Facebook page
Freese lives in Foristell, Missouri.