About Carl Herman Freese in the Secretary of State race

Politics

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Carl Herman Freese – Image from the candidate’s official Facebook page.

ST. LOUIS – Carl Herman Freese is the Libertarian candidate for Missouri’s Secretary of State.

He is running against Republican incumbent John (Jay) Ashcroft, Democrat Yinka Faleti, Green Party candidate Paul Lehmann and Constitution Party candidate Paul Venable.

I am a Member of the Libertarian Party, a Member of the NRA, and a Member of the U.C.C. Christian denomination. “Liberty is Choice” Currently running for Secretary of State of Missouri.

Carl Herman Freese; libertarian for Missouri Secretary of State Facebook page

Freese lives in Foristell, Missouri.

Share this story

FOX 2 Newsletters

Sign up for a newsletter from FOX 2 to get updates about news and weather. We offer daily headlines, breaking news, severe weather, and forecast emails.

Voter's Guides

More Voters Guides

Popular

Latest News

More News