About Cori Bush in the U.S. Representatives District 1 race

ST. LOUIS – Democrat Cori Bush beat long-time incumbent William Lacy Clay in the August primary for U.S. Representative in Missouri’s District 1 and now she is on the November ballot running against Republican Anthony Rogers and Libertarian Alex Furman.

2020 is Bush’s first year getting on the general election’s ballot. Bush began trying her hand at politics in 2016 when she ran for U.S. Senate and was defeated in the primary. In 2018 she ran for Missouri’s 1st Congressional District, but lost to incumbent William Lacy Clay in the primary.

Bush is a lifelong St. Louisan. She attended Cardinal Ritter Preparatory High School. In 2008 she became a Registered Nurse when she graduated Lutheran School of Nursing. She then began working with critical transplant patients at SSM Health Saint Louis University Hospital. She worked there until she became the pastor at Kingdom Embassy International Church.

Bush rose to prominence in 2015 during the unrest in Ferguson over the death of Michael Brown. On her campaign website, she describes herself as a “Ferguson-made activist.”