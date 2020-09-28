About Dr. Sam Page in the St. Louis County Executive race

ST. LOUIS – Dr. Sam Page is the Democratic incumbent for St. Louis County Executive.

Page is running against Republican Paul Berry III who has filed a lawsuit against him. The other candidates in the race are Libertarian Theo Brown, Sr. and Green Party candidate Elizabeth (Betsey) Mitchell.

Page was appointed to County Executive by the St. Louis County Council on April 29, 2019 to replace Steve Stenger who was indicted for bribery and mail fraud. St. Louis County Council members voted 5-1 for Page to take over.

Page’s Political career spans two decades.

1999 – Creve Coeur City Council and re-elected in 2001

2002 – Missouri House of Representatives

2008 – Lost Lieutenant Governor of Missouri race

2009 – Lost primary in Missouri State Senate race

2014 – Elected to replace St. Louis County Councilwoman Kathleen Kelly Burkett who died midterm

2016 – Re-elected to St. Louis County Council

2017 – Served as Chair of the Council

2019 – Appointed to County Executive once Stenger was indicted

Page has been praised and criticized extensively over his handling of COVID-19. County parents who feel strongly that kids should be allowed to play sports have protested outside of the St. Louis County Executive Office on Central Avenue in Clayton and outside of Page’s home.

He has been holding regular Facebook Live COVID-19 updates since the pandemic began. Some of the policies that he has put in place in an effort to mitigate the spread of coronavirus include: mask mandate, social distancing at restaurants, no group bigger than 50, bars close at 10 p.m., virtual schooling.

He awarded $940,000 in Federal Cares Act funds to Affinia Healthcare. The company will test some 20,000 people by the end of the year.

He allotted $4 million from the CARES Act to be used to address the internet access gap. The funds will provide 12,500 mobile hot spots from Coolpad that can host up to five devices and 2,500 tablets to ensure no child is left without a device to use at home.

As of September 16, $15.6 million dollars of CARES Act funding have been delivered to small businesses as part of the Small Business Relief Program.

Page fired Hazel Erby who was St. Louis County’s first Director of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion on August 18. Then on August 19 he announced he was looking for more focus in the department and the ability to accomplish even more and is excited for what Civil Rights activist Kenny Murdock can bring to the position.