About Jerome Bauer in the race for Missouri Governor

ST. LOUIS – Jerome Bauer is the Green Party candidate for Missouri Governor. Bauer has lived in the Skinker DeBaliviere neighborhood in St. Louis since 2005. He co-founded the Washington University Cooperative Network in 2003.

Bauer has a PhD in Sanskrit Religious Literature from the University of Pennsylvania, an MA in Religious Studies from UCSB, and two degrees from the University of Chicago: an AB in Anthropology, and an AM in Social Science (Ideology and Utopia).

He has been a professor at Washington University in St Louis, Webster University, Saint Louis University, Fontbonne University, Columbia College in St Louis, Lindenwood University, and Southwestern Illinois College.