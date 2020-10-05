About Mike Kehoe in the Lieutenant Governor race

ST. LOUIS – Republican incumbent Mike Kehoe is seeking his first full term as Lieutenant Governor.

Kehoe was appointed to the position by Governor Mike Parson in June 2018 while Kehoe was the Majority Floor Leader in the Missouri State Senate. There was a legal battle bringing uncertainty over whether or not Parson had the power to make the appointment. The uncertainty came from a state law and the Missouri Constitution that had contradicting language. The Missouri Supreme Court decided Parson acted within his constitutional authority.

Kehoe is running against Democrat Alissia Canady, Libertarian Bill Slantz and Green Party candidate Kelley Dragoo.

Kehoe grew up in St. Louis with his mother and five siblings. His father left his family when he was very young. He started working for Dave Sinclair when he was 15. By age 23 Kehoe was the New Truck Sales Manager. He then bought Osage Industries in Linn, Missouri. In 1992 he bought the Jefferson City Ford dealership. He has also served as the chairman of the Jefferson City Chamber of Commerce.

Kehoe became Missouri’s 6th District State Senator in 2010 and became the Majority Floor leader in 2015 after being elected to a second term in 2014.