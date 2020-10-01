About Paul Venable in the Secretary of State race

ST. LOUIS – Paul Venable is running for Missouri Secretary of State as the Constitution Party candidate. He is running against Republican incumbent John (Jay) Ashcroft, Democrat Yinka Faleti, Libertarian Carl Herman Freese and Green Party candidate Paul Lehmann.

Venable is the Constitution Party chairman of Missouri. He was previously the state party chairman in Idaho.

Venable is retired from working in information technology. He lives in Moberly, Missouri with his wife Susan. They have five children and 18 grandchildren.

What does Liberty look like? There IS such a concept and it CAN be achieved. My campaign for Missouri Secretary of State is to Advance the Cause of Liberty… Liberty is when the People win. Please join me in the mission for its restoration! Paul Venable for Missouri Secretary of State Facebook Page