About Theo Brown, Sr. in the St. Louis County Executive race

ST. LOUIS – Libertarian Theo Brown, Sr. is running for St. Louis County Executive. Brown is running against Democratic incumbent Dr. Sam Page, Republican Paul Berry III and Green Party candidate Elizabeth (Betsey) Mitchell. He is a former chief of police and fire marshal in Kinloch.

Previously Brown has run for the St. Louis Community College Board of Trustees six times. The first five times he was defeated. He was elected in April 2014 and then resigned in September 2015. He was a subdistrict 1 representative that includes Hazelwood, Ferguson/Florissant, Riverview Gardens, Jennings, Pattonville, Ritenour, University City, Normandy, Clayton and Ladue school districts.