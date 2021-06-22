Absentee ballots available now for St. Louis City’s August 3 special election

ST. LOUIS – Voters can request absentee ballots starting Tuesday for the upcoming special election in the City of St. Louis.

On August 3 voters will decide if they want to increase the operating tax levy of the Community College District of St. Louis by 8-cents per $100 of assessed valuation.

Unlike last year, being at-risk for COVID-19 is not an accepted reason to request an absentee or mail-in ballot. Regular absentee ballot applications are available on the Election Board’s website.

Absentee ballots must be mailed by July 2 or they can be dropped off in person until 5:00 p.m. on August 2.