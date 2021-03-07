Acting U.S. attorney for central Illinois chosen

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — A retired Army lieutenant colonel and top prosecutor in the U.S. attorney’s office in central Illinois has been named acting U.S. attorney. Douglas J. Quivey began work last week after the resignation in February of John Milhiser, who was appointed by former President Donald Trump. Republican congressmen had asked the Biden administration to retain Milhiser until a permanent replacement was tabbed. Democratic lawmakers asked the same for John Lausch, the U.S. attorney in northern Illinois . The White House announced last week that Lausch would remain in his post for the immediate future.