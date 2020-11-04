Ann Wagner wins 5th term in the US House of Representatives

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – Ann Wagner has won a fifth term in the US House of Representatives, fending off a challenge from Democrat Jill Schupp.

Wagner has represented Missouri District 2—located in suburbs south and west of St. Louis—in Congress since January 2013. She won the seat in the 2012 election after her predecessor, Todd Akin, announced his intention to challenge then-Senator Clair McCaskill.

Wagner enjoyed large reelection victories in 2014 and 2016 before narrowly holding off Democrat Cort VanOstran in 2018. She won by just 4 percentage points in that race.

Wagner served as US ambassador to Luxembourg from August 2005 to June 2009.