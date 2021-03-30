April 6 election: A guide to voting in Missouri and Illinois

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Elections will be held on April 6, 2021 in Missouri and Illinois. Voters do not have as many options to cast early ballots as the presidential election held last November. But, there are some changes in place to help slow the spread of COVID during the pandemic. Find polling places, check your voter registration, pandemic regulations, learn more about the propositions, and more here.

Registered to vote?

You must be registered to vote. Check the status of your voter registration in Missouri here and Illinois here. The last day to register for this election in either state was earlier this month.

What is on the ballot?

Each municipality’s board of elections has a sample ballot for the candidates, propositions, and measures up for election. You can look them up before you head to your polling place. You can see what is on your ballot in Missouri by looking up your information here. Check sample ballots for Illinois residents here.

Some of April’s top items on the ticket in the region are how to fund improvements to the Metropolitan St. Louis Sewer District, the election of a new St. Louis Mayor, and the approval of the city’s earnings tax. You can see everything up for a vote in St. Louis County here. Many of the candidates up for election in Illinois are for school trustees.

When can I vote?

The polls open for in-person voting Tuesday April 6, 2021 at 6:00 am and close at 7:00 pm. You can check the wait-times for St. Louis County polling places here.

Where do I vote?

Many schools, churches, and other public buildings serve as polling places on election day. See check to see where you should go to vote in Missouri here and Illinois here.

What do I need to bring to vote?

You will need to show a form of ID. Acceptable forms of identification include a driver’s license, passport, college ID, or even a utility bill. If you don’t have an ID then you may cast a provisional ballot.

Is COVID still a reason to vote by mail or absentee? No.

Many people voted by an absentee ballot last November. The City of St. Louis states that most people asked for an absentee ballot because they were in an “at-risk category for contracting or transmitting COVID-19.” This is no longer a valid reason to request an absentee or mail-in ballot. The provision that allowed these options because of the pandemic expired on December 31, 2020.

You can still vote by mail or absentee if you have a valid reason approved by Missouri or Illinois. The deadline to request a mail-in ballot in Missouri has passed. Voters in Illinois have until April 1. The last day to vote by absentee ballot for this election is April 5, 2021.

Where can I see the results?

Download FOX 2’s app for alerts. The results will be posted to this website. Watch our coverage on-air and online to see the results as they come in.

