Beijing warns US, Japan against collusion vs China

BEIJING (AP) — China says it has expressed serious concerns to the United States and Japan over what it calls negative moves and collusion between the two countries against China.

The statement from the Foreign Ministry spokesperson comes just before President Joe Biden welcomes Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga to the White House on Friday in his first face-to-face meeting with a foreign leader. That meeting is seen as reflecting Biden’s emphasis on strengthening alliances to deal with a more assertive China and other global challenges.

The Foreign Ministry spokesman told reporters at a daily briefing that Japan and the United States should take China’s concerns and demands seriously, avoid words and actions that interfere in China’s internal affairs and harm China’s interests.