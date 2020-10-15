Big Missouri voting dates to know

In this Sept. 8, 2020 photo, voting booths are kept socially distant at the Chesterfield, N.H. polling site. (Kristopher Radder/The Brattleboro Reformer via AP)

ST. LOUIS – With less than three weeks to Election Day there are a few dates that Missouri voters need to watch out for in order for their ballot to count.

If you’re voting absentee, the election authority must receive your request for a ballot no later than 5:00 p.m. on October 21. Mail-in ballots must be returned by mail in their provided envelope signed and witnessed by a notary in order to be counted. They must be received by your election authority at or before 7:00 p.m. November 3.

If you haven’t registered yet, unfortunately, voting is out of the question for you this year. In order to vote in the November election, you needed to have registered by October 7.