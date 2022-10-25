ST. LOUIS – Four candidates are running to fill one of Missouri’s seats in the U.S. Senate for the soon-to-retire Sen. Roy Blunt. That includes Libertarian Party candidate Jonathan Dine and Constitution Party candidate Paul Venable.

Dine and Venable will run against Republican candidate and Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt and Democrat candidate and Busch family heiress Trudy Busch Valentine in the Nov. 8 general election. Blunt’s U.S. Senate seat has been held by a Republican since the retirement of Democrat Sen. Thomas Eagleton in 1987.

Dine previously ran for Missouri U.S. Senate in 2010 as a Libertarian candidate. After a primary election win, he ultimately lost the race to Blunt. His political experience is limited, but he has served a personal trainer, according to Ballotpedia.org.

A campaign website tied to Dine’s social media pages, Vote4Dine.com is currently not functional. On his Facebook campaign page, he recently shared a years-old post in which he claimed “Only actions that infringe on the rights of others can properly be termed crimes.” He has also suggested the 16th Amendment should be repealed to abolish income taxation.

Venable, an Ohio native, was elected as the chairman of the Constitution Party of Missouri in 2019. He launched a bid for the office of Missouri Secretary of State in 2020 with the Constitution Party, ultimately defeated by Republican incumbent Jay Ashcroft.

According to his campaign website, some of Venable’s top priorities are definitizing the U.S. constitution on a state-by-state level, establishing a Republic form of government, reinforcing property rights, addressing citizenship and rescinding the 17th Amendment over how U.S. senators are elected.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Dine and Venable both appeared in the Missouri Press Association’s Sept. 16 debate, alongside Democrat candidate Valentine. Schmitt did not attend that event.

The election is on Nov. 8. FOX 2 will provide results and live coverage after the polls close.