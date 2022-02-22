Candidates converge on Missouri state capital city to file for 2022 campaigns

JEFFERSON CITY, MO– The 2022 campaign cycle is now officially open in Missouri. Months after candidates began raising money, garnering endorsements and wooing voters, Tuesday marked the first day to file to run in the August 2nd primaries.

Candidates began filing for their place on the ballot at 8 am at the Missouri Secretary of State’s office By 9 am, St. Louis attorney Mark McCloskey and former Missouri Governor Eric Greitens had already filed to run in the Republican primary for the U.S. Senate, with both candidates sounding off on national themes tied to billionaire George Soros and St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner. U.S. Represenative Billy Long, also seeking the Senate seat in a crowded primary, sought to fight off speculation that he had no path forward in the race, and said he would not switch to run for re-election in the House. He confirmed that former President Donald Trump did call him in December, offering an endorsement if he ran for his congressional seat. Long said the former President left a voicemail for him last night.

Among other early filers spotted include Ben Samuels, a Creve Coeur Democrat seeking the second congressional district seat currently held by Ballwin Republican Ann Wagner.

Lucas Kunce, an Iraq and Afghanistan war veteran running in the Democratic primary for the U.S. Senate seat, has just filed and spoken to reporters here. Attorney General Eric Schmitt has just arrived to file for the GOP primary in the Senate, and also just spotted walking in, is U.S. Rep. Jason Smith, the southeast Missouri congressman who decided to run for re-election to the House instead of joining the Senate field.