Cara Spencer concedes mayoral election

ST. LOUIS – Alderwoman Cara Spencer conceded after Tishaura Jones was announced to be the Mayor of St. Louis.

Spencer says she got the results and called the new Mayor of St. louis to congratulate her.

She says although this isnt the outcome they wanted, she’s proud of what they accomplished in her campaign.

The race was close. Spencer came in just about 2,200 votes behind Jones.

Spencer says this is still an exciting night for the city.

“This isn’t the result that we wanted, but nonetheless, this is an exciting night for our city elected for the first time in our history, an African American woman to lead our city and that is something we should all celebrate,” Spencer said.