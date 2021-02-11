Case made by Democrats likely hasn’t changed anyone’s mind on Trump impeachment, SC GOP senator says

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — The House Democrats serving as impeachment managers in the Senate trial against former President Donald Trump rested their case for conviction on Thursday. The big question now is whether or not their case changed the minds of any Republican senators.

“What Donald Trump did was not acceptable,” Rep. Ted Lieu (D-CA) said.

Lieu and the other House impeachment managers showed more evidence on Thursday that they believe proves those who attacked the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 were acting on orders from Trump.

“The attack was done for Donald Trump, at his instruction and to fulfill his wishes,” Rep. Diana DeGette (D-CO) said Thursday.

For the past several days, the impeachment managers have worked to convince the Senate that Trump should be convicted and barred from running for president again.

“If he gets back into office and it happens again, we’ll have no one to blame but ourselves,” Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD) said.

After watching the case presented by the House managers, Democratic Virginia Sen. Mark Warner said he doesn’t see how any of his colleagues can’t vote to convict.

“I don’t know how some of these guys will live with themselves five, 10 years from now,” Sen. Warner said. “I think some of my friends are trying to grasp at any straw possible to avoid taking the responsibility for voting their conscience.”

Warner and other Democratic senators on Capitol Hill are hoping enough Republican senators will vote to convict the former president.

We asked Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer if he believes the presentation has changed his GOP colleagues’ minds.

“I’m hopeful it will change minds,” Schumer (D-NY) said. “It’s hard to look at that and not see the gravity of what happened.”

But Republican South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott said Thursday that, “Nothing has been so compelling that it changed a mind, from my perspective.”

Scott said the blame for Jan. 6 falls on the rioters.

“That’s kind of end of the conversation, from my perspective,” he said.

Trump’s lawyers will present their defense Friday.