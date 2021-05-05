Committee to vote on investigation into St. Louis County Executive’s side job

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A St. Louis County Council committee will formally vote to investigate whether St. Louis County Executive Dr. Sam Page violated the county charter by working part-time as an anesthesiologist.
The Post-Dispatch reported the four-member committee voted unanimously to require that Page provide a detailed schedule of his side job.
Two councilmembers have accused the practicing physician of violating a provision in the county charter that states the “executive’s entire time shall be devoted to the duties of the office.”