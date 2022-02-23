Could an independent candidate win Missouri’s U.S. Senate race?

ST. LOUIS–Ahead of this week’s start of filing for the August primaries, former Missouri U.S. Senator John Danforth sent ripples through the state’s political class, saying he has polling data that shows an independent center-right candidate could potentially win a general election contest for the U.S. Senate seat being vacated by Roy Blunt’s retirement.

According to poll results released to the Missouri Independent:

“A generic Republican nominee aligned with former President Donald Trump was chosen by 31 percent, as was a generic Democratic nominee aligned with Majority Leader Chuck Schumer. A Republican-leaning independent was selected by 28 percent of those polled. When the poll used the names of the “current leading candidates” for both major parties, the Republican nominee got 27%, the Democratic nominee 25%, and the independent 26%, a news release stated without giving the names of the candidates polled. Bendixen & Amandi International and Serve America Movement poll

Danforth, who helped encourage Josh Hawley to run for the U.S. Senate in 2018 but later said he regretted the decision after Hawley’s embrace of claims of 2020 election fraud and the events of January 6.

“I believe, and the poll has really shown, that there are a number of people who are looking for something else, and I think that they will support it,” Danforth told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. “If this campaign, and it will be conducted, I don’t know — there’s no doubt about that. If this camp — when this campaign goes forward, it would go forward to win.”

Candidates who started filing for the August 2 Republican and Democratic party primaries reacted as you might expect to the prospect of an independent candidacy.

“I respect Jack Danforth and what he did for our state but I think what we need right now is someone with a track record for conservative leadership who is a fighter in Washington and that’s me,” said U.S. Rep. Vicky Hartzler. Missouri Senate President Pro Tem Dave Schatz said he had spoken with Danforth, but said he was in the “right lane” in the GOP primary, while Democrat Lucas Kunce had more of a tongue-in-cheek response.

“I was hoping Senator Danforth would be down here today filing himself, that’s like my dream candidate right,” he said Tuesday. “People like Jack Danforth and all these other politicians let themselves be bought off by big corporations who stripped our state for parts.”

Former Florissant Mayor Thomas Schneider said Danforth’s pitch had inspired him to enter the race as an independent. Independent candidates cannot file for the November general election until July.