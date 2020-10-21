Democratic House candidate Cori Bush tweets about defunding the Pentagon

ST. LOUIS – Cori Bush, the Democratic congressional candidate who defeated Rep. Lacy Clay in the primary, tweeted Tuesday about defunding the Pentagon.

In the tweet, she says, “If you’re having a bad day, just think of all the social services we’re going to fund after we defund the Pentagon.”

If you're having a bad day, just think of all the social services we're going to fund after we defund the Pentagon. — Cori Bush (@CoriBush) October 20, 2020

Bush is running against Republican Anthony Rogers and Libertarian Alex Furman. Rogers tweeted Bush “might be a little slow” after seeing her tweet.

The person running against me might be a little slow… pic.twitter.com/WZh3k5DFRZ — Anthony Rogers (@MrAnthonyRogers) October 21, 2020

Gov. Mike Parson’s campaign also posted about Bush as well as his challenger Nicole Galloway, who supports Bush. He said their comments against our military are irresponsible and unacceptable and should be denounced by every elected official.

These comments against our military are irresponsible and unacceptable — and should be denounced by every elected official.@nicolergalloway and @CoriBush's vision for Missouri isn't a "New Way", it's a Wrong Way. pic.twitter.com/F49ElgQjML — Mike Parson (@mikeparson) October 21, 2020

“Auditor Galloway doesn’t support defunding the Pentagon and Governor Parson knows that. This is another political stunt from the Parson campaign to distract from the fact that Governor Parson, as the leader of the Missouri Republicans, has refused to denounce Republican House candidate Rick Roeber, who stands accused of sexual and physical abuse by his children. Why is Governor Parson silent?” writes Galloway’s campaign spokesperson.

Bush fired back at her critics late Wednesday afternoon, calling the attacks against her ignorant and maintaining position on cutting defense spending.

Donald Trump Jr. and Kevin McCarthy are attacking me. A local editorial board calls me ignorant.



As a Black woman running for office, I’m used to these kinds of attacks.



But let’s talk about ignorance. Let’s talk about what actually keeps our communities safe. — Cori Bush (@CoriBush) October 21, 2020

Rogers said too many jobs would be lost in the St. Louis area if the Pentagon was defunded.

“I think we should add jobs rather than taking away jobs at this point in St. Louis,” he said.

Rogers said he would have to see specific plans about how Bush would alter spending before commenting on any priority shift and added, “Just the boldness of defunding an industry sounds kind of insane to me.”

The US Department of Defense says in 2018, St. Louis County received $11.9 billion in defense contracts, St. Charles County received $114.5 million, and St. Louis City received $53.5 million.

St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson weighed in on Wednesday with a tweet stating she believes more money should be spent on social services but not at the expense of defunding the Pentagon.

Yes, we always need more funding for education, health care & other important services. But I don’t believe it should come at the expense of our armed forces who, among other things, provide geospatial intelligence to keep us safe. I don’t support defunding the Pentagon. — Mayor Lyda Krewson (@LydaKrewson) October 21, 2020

Arthur Laws, a north St. Louis business owner, agrees with Bush.

“The rich keep getting richer and the poor are getting poorer,” he said.

St. Louis resident Tracy Morris believes some money currently spent on the military could be better spent in urban neighborhoods.

“Streets need to be taken care of, vacant houses need to be torn down, and people would like to live in a decent neighborhood,” she said.

Latest headlines: