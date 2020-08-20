Democrats nominate Kamala Harris for vice president; 1st Black woman on a major-party presidential ticket

Democratic vice presidential candidate Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., speaks during the third day of the Democratic National Convention, Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020, at the Chase Center in Wilmington, Del. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

Kamala Harris has been formally nominated as Democrats’ pick for vice president, becoming the first Black woman to do so for a major political party.

The 55-year-old California senator ran unsuccessfully in the Democratic presidential primary, dropping out months before the first votes were cast.

Joe Biden emerged on top of the once-crowded primary field, clinching the nomination and tapping Harris as his running mate last week.

By joining the party’s ticket, Harris also becomes just the third woman and first Asian-American to seek the vice presidency. She is a daughter of Jamaican and Indian immigrants.

A former state attorney general, Harris became close to Biden’s son Beau while he was attorney general of Delaware. Beau Biden died of brain cancer in 2015, and Harris was elected to the Senate the following year.

Former Congresswoman Gabrielle Giffords, center, walks with Golden State Warriors’ Klay Thompson, second from left, during a peace march Friday, March 6, 2020, in Oakland, Calif. Giffords and Thompson participated in ‘Building Peace in Oakland and Beyond’, a multi-part event to showcase the impact of Oakland’s lifesaving gun violence reduction programs and look at opportunities to expand the successes seen in the Bay Area community. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)

In this image from video, Democratic vice presidential candidate Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., speaks about voting during the third night of the Democratic National Convention on Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020. (Democratic National Convention via AP)

Democratic vice presidential candidate Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., is seen addressing the virtual convention in the Wisconsin Center, Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020 in Milwaukee, Wisc. (Melina Mara/The Washington Post via AP)

A video showing former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and others played prior to Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers speaking during the third day of the Democratic National Convention, Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020 in Milwaukee, Wisc. (Stephen Voss/Pool via AP)

In this image from video, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., speaks during the third night of the Democratic National Convention on Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020. (Democratic National Convention via AP)

In this image from video, former President Barack Obama speaks during the third night of the Democratic National Convention on Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020. (Democratic National Convention via AP)

Democratic vice presidential candidate Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., speaks during the third day of the Democratic National Convention, Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020, at the Chase Center in Wilmington, Del. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)