Democrats targeting new Illinois congressional district for 2022 pickup

ST. LOUIS–National Democrats are starting their efforts to boost chances of picking up a Metro East seat in Congress in November’s general election before Illinois voters decide the June primary.

Last week, the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee announced it’s released its first round of “Red to Blue” candidates, which will get organizational and fundraising support. Among those candidates is Nikki Budzinski, a Peoria native running in the redrawn 13th district, currently represented by U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis, which includes parts of St. Clair, Madison, Macoupin counties. Davis is running for re-election in the new 15th district, currently in a primary against fellow incumbent Rep. Mary Miller. Budzinski, a former labor advisor to Illinois Governor JB Pritzker and Chief of Staff for the Office of Management and Budget in the Biden Administration, is running against David Palmer in the primary.

The DCC says her campaign’s inclusion is related to the strength of her “overall campaign infrastructure, fundraising, and on the ground engagement.”

Republicans need to flip five seats in order to regain a majority in Congress. Decatur business owner Regan Deering, former federal prosecutor Jesse Reising, and Matt Hausman, of Champaign County, are the declared Republican candidates.